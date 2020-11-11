Atlantic City mayor wants his city to be the only place in NJ where marijuana can be sold for years

by: Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.— It may be just a pipe dream, but Atlantic City’s mayor is ready to delve into high finance.

Now that New Jersey voters have approved recreational marijuana, Mayor Marty Small wants his city to be the only place in the state where it can be sold for three to five years.

Small said the city should get first dibs on tax money that recreational marijuana would generate because it currently gets nothing from state-imposed parking, luxury, hotel and sports betting taxes, but Assemblyman Joe Danielsen says bluntly, “That’s never going to happen.”

