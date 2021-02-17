Atlantic City casino revenue up 9.3% in January (with help)

FILE – In this Nov. 8, 2020, file photo, a woman sits at a slot machine in a casino in Las Vegas. A national casino industry group says the coronavirus pandemic cut gambling revenue in the U.S. by 31% in 2020, compared with the year before. The American Gaming Association’s annual Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker, released Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, put the revenue total at $30 billion for the year. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — New Jersey’s sports betting juggernaut slowed a bit in January, even as those bets and internet gambling helped the Atlantic City casinos avoid a revenue decrease for the month.

Figures released Wednesday show the nine casinos saw 9.3% more revenue in January than they did a year earlier, up to $295 million, but that was due largely to money won online or from sports betting.

Without that extra revenue, the casinos’ performance with in-person gamblers fell 16.7%.

The total amount of money wagered on sports in New Jersey declined a bit from December, falling to nearly $959 million, failing to set a new national record for the first time in six months.