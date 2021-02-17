Atlantic City casino revenue up 9.3% in January (with help)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — New Jersey’s sports betting juggernaut slowed a bit in January, even as those bets and internet gambling helped the Atlantic City casinos avoid a revenue decrease for the month.
Figures released Wednesday show the nine casinos saw 9.3% more revenue in January than they did a year earlier, up to $295 million, but that was due largely to money won online or from sports betting.
Without that extra revenue, the casinos’ performance with in-person gamblers fell 16.7%.
The total amount of money wagered on sports in New Jersey declined a bit from December, falling to nearly $959 million, failing to set a new national record for the first time in six months.