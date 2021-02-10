1 dead, 2 critically injured in Jersey City shooting: officials

JERSEY CITY — A woman was killed and two men were critically injured when shots were fired in Jersey City Wednesday night, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s office said.

The incident took place in the area of Old Bergen Road and Neptune Avenue just before 10 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene and found 30-year-old Raven Harris, and two men ages 28 and 29, shot.

All three victims were taken to the hospital where Harris was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The two men remain in critical condition, according to the prosecutor’s office.

No arrests have been made. The county prosecutor’s office homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/ . All information will be kept confidential.

