Arrest warrants issued for 3 men charged in unrelated Newark homicides

Authorities are searching for (L-R) Gionathan Prevedoros, Raymond Ruiz and Deandre Moore for three unrelated murders in Newark, New Jersey.

NEWARK, N.J.— Authorities are searching for three men wanted for three unrelated homicides in Newark, New Jersey.

The homicides occurred between August 2020 and December 2020. All three are believed to separate incidents.

All three men remain at large. They are believed to have fled New Jersey, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The suspects have been identified as:

Gionathan Prevedoros, 34, is wanted in connection to the murder of Victorino Garcia. Garcia was fatally stabbed Aug. 2, 2020 on Taylor Street in Newark, authorities said.

Raymond Ruiz, 19, is wanted for the murder of Milan Madison, 28. Madison was fatally shot on Highland Avenue on Aug. 21.

Deandre Moore, 22, is sought for the murder of Aaron King, 28. King died of gunshot injuries on Dec. 8 along South Orange Avenue.

Anyone with information about these individuals should contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-743