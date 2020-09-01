Archdiocese of Newark increasing capacity in churches

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEWARK — Catholic churches in parts of Northern New Jersey will increase capacity as the state continues to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Archdiocese of Newark announced that the number of parishoners allowed indoors for mass, baptisms, weddings and funerals will increase to either 150 people or 25% of the building’s capacity, whichever is lower.

The protocols come from Phase 3 of the archdiocese’s reopening plan. Masks are required, social distancing will be enforced and churches will continue to sanitize pews and other common services after masses.

The archdiocese also says that mass attendance remains voluntary, recommending those who don’t feel safe or may be immuno-compromised not attend.