Apparent wrong-way crash on Garden State Parkway kills 2 drivers: police

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Police

BARNEGAT, N.J. — State police in New Jersey say what appears to have been a wrong-way crash on the Garden State Parkway claimed the lives of two people on New Year’s morning.

Sgt. Philip Curry says a vehicle apparently heading southbound in the northbound lanes collided with a northbound vehicle at about 7:45 a.m.

Friday in Barnegat Township, killing both drivers.

The Asbury Park Press reports that one vehicle overturned and some fire was reported in the other.

The names of the victims haven’t yet been released pending notification of their loved ones.

