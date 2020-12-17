App-based service helping cleanup in Hudson County

UNION CITY, N.J. — As this winter blast hit our area, officials in North Jersey were prepared for the worst.

Thankfully, fewer power outages and problems on the road were reported, as many heeded the warnings but the cleanup itself is still going on Thursday evening.

In a matter of 12 hours, Washington Street in Hoboken saw its black top disappear and then resurface in all it’s glory.

Those doing their part in the cleanup include resident Andrew Impastato, whose “Parking Dude” app offers on-demand shoveling services.

“We’ve been busy all night,” he said.

When Thursday is over, Impastato and his team will have cleared 96 stoops and 102 cars throughout Hudson County. Most of his clients are frontline and essential workers.

“It’s important to help this community out, we are from the community and we employ the community and it’s always good to keep that inside because we always want to help each other out,” he added.

Neighboring Jersey City also fared well, while it was hit with an average of 8 inches of snow, residents PIX11 News spoke to were mostly unfazed.

“I am so used to working from home, so it was just another day to be honest,” said one resident. “It was actually nice to take a walk in the snow.”

Even though outdoor dining along Grove Street has seen better days, delivery and takeout was bustling. Meanwhile, the cleanup continued in Union City.

Residents like Kevin Cocca heeded the warnings issued by officials, where they urged residents to cleanup today before this slush turns rock solid overnight, when temperatures are expected to drop in the low 20s

“You have to do this now, because it will just be headache later and it’s just not worth it,” said Cocca.

As the cleanup continues, state officials are reminding drivers to clean their car completely off if they decide to get on the road. There is a law here in New Jersey where motorists can be fined for any snow or remnants of ice that haven’t been removed.

