American Dream mall reopens amid COVID-19

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.— American Dream, the long-delayed development off Route 3 in East Rutherford is opening 80 to 100 stores, plus the DreamWorks Water Park.

American Dream began its opening in October 2019, with the Nickelodeon Universe theme park and The Rink, before it had to close again due to the pandemic.

Like the rest of businesses across the nation, COVID-19 has changed the way the mall will operate.

“We’re just excited for the pent up demand. The minute we closed the guests were asking, when are we opening?” said Chris Mortensen, director of attractions for American Dream.

Pandemic measures in place include social distancing, hand sanitizing stations and plexiglass spread throughout the 3.3 million square-foot property.

“I am very excited,” said Erica Kearney, a mall patron.

“The only thing is — I am excited to take this off,” she said pointing to her mask. “That is the only thing that messes up the shopping experience, is that you want to breathe!”

The American Dream planned to host a grand opening for retailers with a fashion show, but because it would draw crowds, it was canceled.

Shoppers who spoke to PIX11 said they feel safer coming to the mall where people are spread out and moving, versus more concentrated attractions like a movie theater.

The mall asked people to reserve your tickets or your spot at the mall online to help them regulate capacity. They have also done staff training to make sure everyone is prepared to help guests navigate the new rules.