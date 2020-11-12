Amazon plans to open NJ grocery store

WOODLAND PARK, NJ — Amazon plans to open a grocery store in New Jersey, a spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

The Amazon Fresh store in the works for Woodland Park will be similar to ones in Woodland Hills, CA and Irvine, CA, the spokesperson said.

It’s anticipated that the store will bring hundreds of jobs to the area.

Amazon Fresh stores allow customers to skip checkout lines with a “dash cart.” Items are scanned as customers shop. Payments are processed as people exit the store.

“You’ll find everything you typically find at a grocery store, with the low prices you expect from Amazon, including a wide assortment of national brands; high-quality produce, meat, and seafood; plus our culinary team offers a range of delicious prepared foods made fresh in store, every day,” according to Amazon.

