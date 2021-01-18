Alleged noose found hanging from tree outside NJ home

FAIR LAWN, N.J. — Police in New Jersey said they investigated after an alleged noose was found hanging from a tree in a Fair Lawn yard over the weekend.

Fair Lawn police said an officer responded after a call of a reported noose outside a home Saturday night.

The officer found a rope high in a tree, secured at the top and bottom of the same branch that caused the rope to loop, police said, noting that the rope was not consistent with a noose, as there was no slipknot.

Meanwhile, Fair Lawn Mayor Kurt Peluso posted a photo Sunday on Facebook of the rope found and called it a “noose.”

“How do I feel about a noose hanging from a tree of a home in Fair Lawn? Absolutely disgusted, but not surprised,” Peluso wrote in the Facebook post.

Police said that it appeared there were strong winds in the area and the rope was used to secure low-hanging wires.

Authorities said they believe the rope somehow fell into the street and an individual with good intentions pulled the rope over the tree to keep it out of the road.

Police claimed a similar kind of rope was found used at a nearby location.

Fair Lawn police said they reached out to their local utility company but did not expect a statement until Tuesday, due to the holiday Monday.

In a statement, Mayor Peluso told PIX11 PSE&G reached out to him and he has spoken to Optimum/Altice, and Verizon. All companies said the rope was not theirs. The case is being investigated by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.