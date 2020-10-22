A dozen Crips members arrested in NJ heroin/coke ring bust

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PATERSON, N.J. — The state of New Jersey announced they’ve arrested a dozen members of a local Crips sect in Paterson Thursday for trafficking large amounts of heroin and crack cocaine.

The Crips sect, known as the “42-50” for the address of a building on Paterson’s Auburn Street where they operated, is accused of possessing guns in addition to drug trafficking in what Attorney General Gurbir Grewal called “open air drug markets” on Auburn Street and Godwin Avenue. The AG’s office called the area “a hot spot for shootings involving rival gangs, including shootings targeting members of the 42-50.”

An investigation led to the seizure of 21,000 single-dose wax folds of heroin, some of it containing fentanyl, as well as over a kilo of crack cocaine. Investigators believe the 42-50 was distributing 50,000 doses of heroin and a kilo of crack cocaine per week.

Search warrants were executed in Paterson last week, uncovering a heroin mill inside a building on North York Street where the gang allegedly cut and packaged heroine for sale. They also discovered a crack cocaine mill inside an apartment on Summer Street.

The brand names the heroin sold by the drug ring was stamped with are connected to 22 overdoses in New Jersey, including eight fatalities.

The alleged leaders of the 42-50 are 29-year-old Marvin Goodwin and 40-year-old Terike Gass. They’re both charged with managing the drug ring and are charged with five other defendants on first-degree racketeering charges.

Gass and three other men face first-degree charges of maintaining or operating a drug production facility and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Goodwin and Gass await detention hearings.

“Through collaborative investigations such as ‘Operation 42-50,’ we are targeting the drug traffickers who profit from the deadly opioid epidemic and bring violence to the neighborhoods of our cities,” said Attorney General Grewal. “Paterson is a regional distribution center for heroin and fentanyl, and this Crips set was running its open-air drug markets in an area torn by gang-related gun violence. We will continue to work closely with the Paterson Police Department to eliminate these criminal organizations that are destroying so many lives.”