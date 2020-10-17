80-year-old man killed in Jersey City high rise fire: officials

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

JERSEY CITY — An 80-year-old man is dead and Hudson County’s arson task force are investigating a three alarm fire in Jersey City Friday, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said Saturday.

Jersey City fire officials responded to the blaze on Danforth Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a fire confined to an apartment located on the second floor of the building. Firefighters fought heavy smoke upon forcing their way in.

They eventually located a small fire in the living area of the apartment and a mattress located close to the floor. The 80-year-old man was pulled from the mattress with serious burns on his body. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Jersey City Fire Department had the fire under control by 9:18 p.m.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation. The cause and manner of death is pending with the Regional Medical Examiner.