80-year-old man killed in Jersey City high rise fire: officials

JERSEY CITY — An 80-year-old man is dead and Hudson County’s arson task force are investigating a three alarm fire in Jersey City Friday, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said Saturday.
Jersey City fire officials responded to the blaze on Danforth Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a fire confined to an apartment located on the second floor of the building. Firefighters fought heavy smoke upon forcing their way in.
They eventually located a small fire in the living area of the apartment and a mattress located close to the floor. The 80-year-old man was pulled from the mattress with serious burns on his body. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
The Jersey City Fire Department had the fire under control by 9:18 p.m.
The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation. The cause and manner of death is pending with the Regional Medical Examiner.