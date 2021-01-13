73-year-old NJ man charged with murder in wife’s fatal stabbing

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
MAHWAH, N.J. — A man faces murder charges after his wife was found stabbed to death in a bathroom at their northern New Jersey townhome.

Bergen County prosecutors said 73-year-old Dieter Zimmermann also faces weapons charges stemming from the death of 69-year-old Jaquelin Zimmerman.

Police found her body on a bathroom floor when they responded to the couple’s Mahwah home around 8 a.m. Tuesday for a reported domestic violence incident.

Authorities said Dieter Zimmermann used a kitchen knife to kill his wife and had several scratches and a bleeding cut on his finger.

It’s not yet known what sparked the deadly dispute or if anyone else was in the home when the stabbing occurred.

