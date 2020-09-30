7 teens charged in break-in at New Jersey farm’s petting zoo

WYCKOFF, N.J.— Seven teenagers face several charges after they allegedly broke into a New Jersey farm last month, according to a recent announcement by the Wyckoff Police Department.

The incident occurred on Aug. 22 around 10 p.m. at Abma’s Farm in Wyckoff, police said.

Several teens entered the farm’s petting zoo and mounted donkeys and miniature horses and frightened other livestock, Northjersey.com reported.

Abma’s Farm also reported at least two animals went missing following the incident, according to Northjersey.com.

Shortly after the incident, Gov. Phil Murphy condemned the incident in a tweet.

“Animal abuse has no home in New Jersey. Abma’s Farm is a pillar of the Bergen County community, and we will fully support them and local law enforcement to hold the perpetrators accountable.”

Three 17-year-old boys from Wyckoff, three 17-year-old girls from Oradell and an 18-year-old man from Wyckoff face charges of trespassing, criminal mischief and overloading animals, police said.

