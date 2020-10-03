7 injured after car hits school bus in Newark: officials

NEWARK — Seven people suffered minor injuries after a school bus struck a car in Newark, according to a spokesperson for the city.

The incident took place at around 3:45 p.m. when the bus with 13 people riding inside, was hit from behind at the intersection of Springfield Avenue and South 11th Street by a black Audi SUV.

The driver did not stay at the scene. Five students and two adults complained of pains.

The incident is under investigation.

