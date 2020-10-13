62 black bears killed on first day of New Jersey’s hunt

A black bear was spotted roaming through backyards in Cranford, N.J., on June 12, 2017. (Cranford Police Department)

TRENTON, N.J. — Hunters killed 62 bears on Monday, the first day of New Jersey’s annual hunt.

The six-day hunt is restricted to Sussex, Warren, Passaic, Morris, Bergen, Hunterdon, Somerset and Mercer counties.

The first three days are restricted to hunters using archery, but starting Thursday they also will be allowed to use muzzle-loading rifles.

The state’s Division of Fish & Wildlife reports that 29 bears were killed Monday in Sussex County, while 17 were killed in Morris County and 11 in Warren County.

The second segment of the hunt, for firearms only, is scheduled to begin on Dec. 7.