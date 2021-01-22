5 more in New Jersey arrested for role in Capitol riots

New Jersey

by: Associated Press


FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, in Washington. Federal prosecutors say a retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol was arrested Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Texas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

TRENTON, N.J. — Five more New Jersey residents are facing criminal charges for allegedly taking part in the breach of the Capitol building.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Newark says one is Marissa Suarez, who has resigned from her job as a correctional police officer in Monmouth County.

Suarez and Patricia Todisco made initial court appearances Friday.

Stephanie Hazelton of Medford and Scott Fairlamb of Sussex also were scheduled to make court appearances.

Authorities also have charged Rasha Abual-Ragheb, who allegedly took pictures of herself inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Court records didn’t list an attorney for Abual-Ragheb, who was arrested on Tuesday.

Messages were left with attorneys representing Suarez and Todisco.

