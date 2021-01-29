Cops rush 2-year-old injured in Newark triple shooting to hospital: officials

NEWARK, N.J. — A 2-year-old child injured in a triple shooting in Newark Thursday night was rushed to the hospital in the back of a police cruiser

Police responded to a shooting at the corner of Cabinet Street and Bruce Street at 11:09 p.m. and saw the child had been shot.

“Another tragedy has hit our community by way of gun violence,” said Mayor Ras Baraka.

“We’re fortunate that this incident did not turn out to be more tragic than it already is as we continue to get guns off our streets,” Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said. “I’m grateful that our officers were there to help save the life of this child.”

The Newark Department of Public Safety released officer body cam video showing the officers removing the child, a 2-year-old girl, and an injured adult man to a local hospital.

In total, three people were shot: the child, the adult male and an adult female, officials said.

“I am asking the Newark Police Division to work around the clock to find the shooters and we will not rest until we have these shooters in custody.”

Baraka addressed the gun violence that “has plagued our community for so many years” and asked the police and the public to come together as the city concurrently fights for police reform.

“We need a stronger push and we all have to do our part,” Baraka said.

While detectives investigate the incident, officials said they are seeking the public’s help in quickly identifying suspects. Ambrose urges anyone with information about the incident to call the division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Editor’s Note: Mayor Ras Baraka initially said the child was 4 years old. The story was updated when police officials confirmed the child is 2 years old.