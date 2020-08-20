4-year-old girl hit by stray bullet while playing outside NJ home: officials

Scene after a 4-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet as she played outside her home in Asbury Park, New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 18, 2020, according to officials.

ASBURY PARK, N.J. — Police are looking for a shooter who fired a stray bullet that struck a toddler outside her New Jersey home, officials said.

At about 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, the 4-year-old girl was shot as she played outside her own house on Boston Way in Asbury Park, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to NJ.com, the girl was sitting with her twin sister and other family members when she was struck.

The bullet struck the little girl in the upper thigh area, breaking her femur bone, officials said.

The child’s injuries were deemed serious but non-life threatening.

“Enough is enough,” Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said in a statement Wednesday.

“These senseless acts of violence must stop. We must do everything in our ower to ensure that Monmouth County’s citizens, and their children, are safe and protected.”

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Detective William Anton of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Detective Dillon Gourley at 1-732-774-1300.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; or by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app.