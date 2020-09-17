4 arrested in NJ bank, mail fraud case, depositing stolen COVID-19 relief checks: US Attorney

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEWARK — Four people have been arrested in connection with bank fraud and solicitation of postal service employees to steal check books and credit cards from the mail, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Newark.

The USPS employees were also solicited to deposit fraudulent checks, including pandemic relief checks, and to use credit cards without authorization, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

From February 2019 to May 2020, three people — Jeffrey Bennett, 26, of Irvington, New Jersey; Tashon Ragan, 21, of Hillside, New Jersey; Jahaad Flip, 21 of Newark — conspired to solicit the postal workers, including Janel Blackman, 41,of Newark, to steal the mail in exchange for cash. Once they received the checks, Bennett, Flip, Ragan, and others, fraudulently forged the signatures of the accountholders and negotiated the checks by making them payable to individuals, some of whom were New Jersey high school students, who had given the “members” as they referred to themselves and their associates access to their accounts, also in exchange for cash.

Bennett, Flip, and Ragan then deposited fraudulent checks online and at various bank ATMs throughout New Jersey and later withdrew funds from the bank accounts before the victim banks could discover the fraud and decline the checks. Bennett also used the stolen credit cards to purchase gift cards or Apple merchandise, which he then resold to generate additional proceeds from the scheme. Bennett, Flip, Ragan, and Blackman split the proceeds of the fraud among themselves.

All four involved are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Ragan and Flip are also charged with one count of passing fictitious obligations, namely counterfeit Economic Impact Payment (EIP) checks. Bennett and Ragan are also charged with one count each of aggravated identity theft.

Ragan and Flip are also charged with depositing thousands of dollars of counterfeit EIP checks purportedly issued pursuant to the CARES Act, a federal law enacted to provide emergency financial assistance to the millions of Americans who are suffering the economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

All four defendants are scheduled to appear Thursday afternoon via videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Falk.