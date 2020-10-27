30 cats rescued from ‘deplorable conditions’ in NJ home: officials

  • cats rescued new jersey
    One of 30 cats rescued from an unoccupied home in New Jersey, the Monmouth County SPCA said on Oct. 22, 2020.
NEW JERSEY — A New Jersey SPCA rescued 30 cats from what it described as “absolutely deplorable conditions” inside an unoccupied house last week.

The Monmouth County SPCA said on Thursday workers discovered the cats following an investigation that began last month after a woman left 20 male cats outside of its shelter with a note stating they were from a sanctuary.

MCSPCA workers suspected if there were male cats, then it was likely female cats were also being housed somewhere, according to the agency.

“We followed the leads we were given and were finally able to track down the person who left the cats outside our doors,” the MCSPCA said in a statement. “We found that this person had two large dogs in 2019, both of which we took for no fee when she came to us for help – but as the story unfolded, it proved our original instinct was right.”

The MCSPCA’s animal control officers found the 30 additional cats living in a home that was completely covered in urine and feces. The agency said food was left on the floor in ripped-open bags and the water bowls were “filthy.”

The conditions in the house were so bad that the animal control officers had to wear full Tyvek jumpsuits while rescuing the cats, according to the MCSPCA.

The cats were taken to MCSPCA’s shelter, where they were evaluated, received medical attention, and given fresh food and water.

“Like the first 20, they are all scared and confused and will take time and patience to adjust,” the MCSPCA said. “Charges are being reviewed as part of an ongoing investigation with the Monmouth County Prosecutors SPCA Law Enforcement Division.”

All of the cats will be spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated before being put up for adoption. However, as of last week, only five of the original 20 cats have been adopted.

For more information about adoptions or donations, click here.

