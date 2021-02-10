3 shot in Paterson; 2 victims critically injured

PATERSON, NJ — Three people were shot on a Paterson street on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Officers found the wounded men, 37, 38 and 52, near Summer Street and Broadway just after 5 p.m., officials said. Two 38 and 52-year-old victims were critically injured.

All three victims were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Police have not yet released any information on the shooter.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.