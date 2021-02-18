3 of NJ’s 6 COVID-19 vaccination megasites close amid storm

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Health care workers prepare to give COVID-19 vaccinations at the Morris County, vaccination site, in Rockaway, NJ, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (Sarah Blesener/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

NEW JERSEY — A winter storm bringing snow, ice and rain across New Jersey led officials on Thursday to shutter at least three of the state’s mass COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said the so-called megasites in Burlington, Middlesex and Morris counties would reschedule appointments for later this week. The site in Bergen County is set to close later Thursday morning. The sites in Atlantic and Gloucester counties, where officials said it was raining, remained open.

NY, NJ hit by another winter storm Thursday: Timeline, snow totals and more

Murphy also ordered state government offices to close except for essential workers, put in place a commercial vehicle restriction on the state’s highways and asked residents to stay home.

The storm brought snow to the northern part of the state and rain to the south. It was expected to end by Friday.

Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti asked residents to stay off the roads if they can.

“Watch a good movie,” she said. “’Frozen’ is always a good choice.”

