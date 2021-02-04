22 charged in Bergen County human trafficking ring: officials

HACKENSACK, N.J. — Bergen County prosecutors charged 22 people in connection with a four-month investigation into a human trafficking ring that victimized over 50 women and generated over $250,000 a month, county prosecutor Mark Musella said Thursday.

The “Operation Hope in Darkness” investigation looked into a human trafficking, prostitution and money laundering organization operating throughout Bergen County, in northern New Jersey and in New York.

The primary alleged leaders of the ring — Birmania Rincon, Luz Rincon, Barnarodi, Dino Hernandez and Fernando Hernandez — had been operating since at least 2015, officials said. They allegedly employed drivers to facilitate monetary transactions and multiple female victims engaging in prostitution each day throughout Bergen, Hudson, Middlesex and Passaic counties, as well as in Rockland County and Queens County in New York.

Each victim would have to meet with 20 to 40 men over 12 hours each day to engage in commercial sex acts, according to the investigation. On average, the men would be charged anywhere from $35 to $160 per session. The profits were then broken down and deposited into bank accounts in an attempt to avoid currency transaction reporting requirements.

The organization kept 50% of daily profits, while the victims were given the other 50%. The victims’ money, however, was often used to satisfy a trafficking debt and/or wired to sex traffickers in the Puebla and Tenancingo regions of Mexico.

Authorities were able to bust the ring on Wednesday when over 100 detectives executed 19 search warrants across Bergen and Hudson, arresting 21 people. One other person charged, Birmania Rincon, is a fugitive and believed to be in Colombia. The BCPO is working with federal counterparts to locate and extradite her to the United States.

More than 50 women were identified as human trafficking victims during the course of the investigation. In partnership with the United States Department of Homeland Security Victim Assistance Specialists and Covenant House, the prosecutor’s office is undertaking efforts to connect these victims with all available services to help them obtain a life free from sexual servitude and abuse.

Anyone who has been the victim of human trafficking is encouraged to call the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Tipline at 201-226-5532.