2 toddlers lose adoptive NJ mom to COVID-19; older sisters fill the void

From left, siblings Zavion, Jazzmyn, Katherine, and Jennifer Guzman look at pictures of Zavion as an infant, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Newark, N.J. Their mother, Lunisol Guzman, who as a single mother raised three children and adopted two more in her late 40s, died of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEWARK, NJ — Parents are among the more than 200,000 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., leaving behind an untold number of children.

Sisters Katherine and Jennifer Guzman are now raising two small children their mother had adopted before she died in May. They had been hoping over the years to have children, though the timing hadn’t yet worked out.

“We lost our mother and her husband to COVID-19,” Katherine Guzman said. “But we gained two little angels who my mom adopted and we want to raise them together as a team.”

Four years ago, with the children she had raised as a single mom all in their 20s, Lunisol Guzman decided to become foster mother to a baby boy. She adopted him two years later. And after his birth mother had another child, Guzman adopted that baby girl as well.

After Guzman’s death, 4-year-old Zavion and 2-year-old Jazzmyn were left motherless until Guzman’s adult daughters stepped up to raise the children their mother embraced in middle age.

Katherine Guzman spoke to PIX11 about the decision to fill the void and care for the toddlers and what it’s been like the past few months.

Sisters step up to raise siblings

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect the month Guzman died of her COVID battle.