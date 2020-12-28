2 NJ officers fired at man who allegedly slashed 3rd officer

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

CLIFTON, N.J.— Two police officers fired shots at a man who allegedly slashed a third police officer in the face with a knife over the weekend, authorities in New Jersey said.

The attorney general’s office said the 35-year-old man wasn’t hit by the Sunday morning gunfire at a Clifton hotel but later stabbed himself in the chest during a subsequent encounter with police at the hotel.

Officials said the man remains hospitalized after surgery at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson.

The officer was also treated for a knife wound to the face.

