2 NJ men charged with human trafficking: officials

HANOVER, N.J. — Two New Jersey men were charged with human trafficking Thursday, according to Morris County Prosecutors.

An investigation revealed that between September and November of 2018, 47-year-old William Wilson and 39-year-old Jeremiah Forde allegedly forced an adult woman to engage in acts of prostitution out of a hotel in Hanover. The two men then kept all of the money she made. They also manipulated the victim through the use of dangerous controlled substances.

Forde and Wilson also allegedly would not let the victim leave the hotel she worked out of, due to fear of physical abuse by Forde.

The two men have been charged with human trafficking, conspiracy to commit human trafficking, promoting prostitution and conspiracy to promote prostitution. Forde also received three additional counts of human trafficking.

Wilson and Forde are currently in separate county correctional facilities.