2 Newark police officers put on administrative duty over ‘pursuit violation’

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Newark police vehicle

Newark Police vehicle.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEWARK — Two Newark police officers have been put on administrative duties over what Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose calls a “pursuit violation.”

The officers are accused of pursuing a a motor vehicle without reporting is, as well as shutting off their body worn and dash cameras.

“I have zero-tolerance for this type of questionable behavior,”Ambrose said. “Every member of the Newark Police Division knows how hard we have worked to build the public’s trust. Policy violations like this erode that trust, and these officers — and any others who think they can bend the rules — will be thoroughly investigated.”

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office will review the accusations. Both officers have two years’ tenure.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Firefighters battle large brush fire in Lakewood, New Jersey

NJ teens help seniors secure vaccine appointments

Dr. Shereef Elnahal explains new CDC guidelines

NJ teachers, staff eligible for COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected

Breaking down the $1.9T coronavirus plan

Biden to sign COVID-19 relief bill

More New Jersey

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Frigid night ahead as gusty winds continue

Another taste of winter on the way

Vaccination progress and shot distribution continues

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

New York City's vaccination timeline: When can you get a shot?

Cooler for the weekend

Netflix tests out a possible password-sharing crackdown

'COVID Diaries NYC': Filmmakers discuss documenting their lives during pandemic

Performer talks 'Dancers Come in All Shapes' movement