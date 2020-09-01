2 Newark police officers put on administrative duty over ‘pursuit violation’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEWARK — Two Newark police officers have been put on administrative duties over what Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose calls a “pursuit violation.”

The officers are accused of pursuing a a motor vehicle without reporting is, as well as shutting off their body worn and dash cameras.

“I have zero-tolerance for this type of questionable behavior,”Ambrose said. “Every member of the Newark Police Division knows how hard we have worked to build the public’s trust. Policy violations like this erode that trust, and these officers — and any others who think they can bend the rules — will be thoroughly investigated.”

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office will review the accusations. Both officers have two years’ tenure.