2 more found dead in Elizabeth, NJ fire that killed 2 children: officials

Authorities were at the scene of a fire that killed four people, including three children in Elizabeth, N.J.

ELIZABETH, N.J. — Two more people, including one who is believed to be a child, were found dead Tuesday after a large fire killed two young girls in New Jersey on Monday evening, officials said.

The new fatalities bring the death toll to four in the five-alarm blaze that broke out around 6 p.m. in a commercial building on Elizabeth Avenue. The fire started at a soda machine in a first-floor dollar store, according to a spokesperson for the City of Elizabeth.

During the rescue attempt, firefighters were forced to pry open bars blocking a second-floor window, NJ.com reported.

The victims were shopping on the second floor when the fire broke out. They tried to escape, but were unable to, according to Elizabeth Mayor J. Christian Bollwage.

The first victims were two little girls, friends 8-year-old Daniela Marquez and 11-year-old Elizabeth Correas, a spokesperson for the City of Elizabeth said.

The two additional victims, 10-year-old Paola Marquez and 41-year-old Candida Martinez-Del Reyes, are unaccounted for, but officials believe they were the two people found dead Tuesday.

Another woman, 36-year-old Merlyn Marquez, is listed in critical condition.

Mayor Bollwage said Monday that both Marquez children and the woman in critical condition are all related.

“This is a really sad day, whenever a young person loses their life,” said Bollwage. “The fire department gave them a chance. We are hopeful the others survive.”

Neighbors had reported hearing explosions as the fire quickly spread through the building.

Officials on Tuesday told PIX11 that 24 people from eight families were displaced due to the fire. The American Red Cross of New Jersey said they were assisting these families with temporary housing, food and clothing.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Tuesday.

Editor’s Note: The story has also been updated to reflect the correct ages of the victims.