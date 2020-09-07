2 men stabbed at Point Pleasant, NJ beach; suspect in custody

Two men were stabbed at a Point Pleasant beach on Monday, police said.

They were quickly hospitalized, officials said. Officers took two men into custody and there’s no further threat to the public.

Mayor Paul Kantira thanked police, lifeguards and first aid teams for their work.

He said police would share more information later on Monday.