2 men stabbed at Point Pleasant, NJ beach; suspect in custody

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PointPleseantStabbing

Two men were stabbed at a Point Pleasant beach on Monday, police said.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

POINT PLEASANT, NJ — Two men were stabbed at a Point Pleasant beach on Monday, police said.

They were quickly hospitalized, officials said. Officers took two men into custody and there’s no further threat to the public.

Mayor Paul Kantira thanked police, lifeguards and first aid teams for their work.

He said police would share more information later on Monday.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NYC's first Friday night of dining with 50% capacity in over a year

Indoor dining increase takes hold in NJ

Indoor dining capacity expands to 50% in NYC, NJ; 75% for rest of NY

New details on dog attack that killed NJ 3-year-old

Undocumented workers rally for stimulus funds

Juvenile killed in dog attack, officials say

More New Jersey

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Beautiful spring weather sticks around for a few days

President Biden meets with Asian American leaders in Atlanta

Teacher making history with bionic arm

Friday Forecast: The heat is on

John Oates talks star-studded virtual concert to fight hunger, future touring plans and more

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

AAA explains why we're seeing an increase in gas prices

Cycle of abuse in children: Historically, fatal child beatings don't always lead to murder convictions

Sunny, warmer first weekend of spring after chilly Friday