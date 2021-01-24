2 men shot to death at NJ birthday celebration

EDGEWATER PARK, N.J.— Two men were shot to death at a birthday celebration in New Jersey, authorities said.

Officers were called to the home just before 1 a.m. Sunday and found the bodies, Burlington County prosecutors and Edgewater Park Township police said. Authorities said 29-year-old James Gist III of Westampton and 29-year-old Marcus Thompson of Willingboro were pronounced dead at the scene.

About 10 people had gathered at the house to celebrate a birthday, but the two deceased were the only ones struck by gunfire, authorities said. The motive for the shootings remained under investigation and no arrests were immediately announced.

Anyone with information was asked to call county investigators.

