2 Hoboken police officers injured while arresting alleged robber

HOBOKEN, NJ — Two Hoboken police officers were injured early Sunday when they arrested an alleged robber, officials said.

A man and a woman were in a car near River and 2nd Street just after midnight when Gerard Fleetwood, a 36-year-old Jersey City man, allegedly got in the car and took the woman’s phone, police said. The male victim chased Fleetwood, but stopped when the Jersey City man allegedly pulled out a knife.

Officers tracked the victim’s phone to 7th Street and Madison Street and spotted Fleetwood nearby, officials said. Police found the victim’s phone and a knife.

Fleetwood allegedly resisted arrest, police said. As officers wrestled him to the ground, a second knife fell out of his pocket.

The Jersey City man allegedly refused to get out of the vehicle once they reached police headquarters, officials said. Officers carried him inside. He allegedly struggled with officers again once they were inside.

During that struggle, one officer suffered a laceration to his right arm and pain to his right knee, police said. Another officer suffered pain to his left hand.

On Twitter, Hoboken Police Chief described Fleetwood as a “10 time felony convict.”

