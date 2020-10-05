At least 2 children dead, woman critically injured in Elizabeth, NJ fire: city officials

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ELIZABETH, N.J. — Two young girls died in a fire in Elizabeth, New Jersey Monday night, at least one adult was critically injured, officials said.

The five-alarm fire broke out in the mixed use building at around 6 p.m. on the 800 block of Elizabeth Avenue.

During the rescue attempt, firefighters had to pry open bars on a second-floor window, NJ.com reported.

The girls killed were believed to be 8 and 11 years old, according to a spokesperson for the City of Elizabeth.

A 36-year-old woman was listed in critical condition, she said.

The mayor expressed his condolences to reporters Monday night.

“This is a really sad day, whenever a young person loses their life,” said Elizabeth Mayor J. Christian Bollwage. “The fire department gave them a chance. We are hopeful the others survive.”

Neighbors said they heard explosions as the fire quickly spread.

Officials said 24 people from eight families were displaced due to the fire. The American Red Cross of New Jersey said they were assisting these families with temporary housing, food and clothing.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Tuesday morning.

Editor’s Note: Authorities initially said Monday there was a man in critical condition, but later said this was not the case. The story has also been updated to reflect the correct ages of the victims.