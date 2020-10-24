2 charged in shooting that killed NJ 8-year-old, teen brother

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
TRENTON, N.J. — Authorities have charged a man and a woman in the fatal shooting of a New Jersey teen and his 8-year-old brother, who were gunned down after an earlier dispute.

Police arrested 29-year-old Destanie Ellis of Morrisville, Pennsylvania, on Thursday and took 26-year-old Dajuan Kelley, of Ewing, into custody on Friday in Hampton, Georgia.

Authorities say Ellis conspired with Kelley, who they say shot and killed 16-year-old Gustavo and 8-year-old Johnny Perez in Trenton late Tuesday.

Officials say surveillance video showed Ellis and Kelley were sitting in an SUV when the brothers walked past the vehicle and attempted to gain entry. A verbal dispute ensued.

Prosecutors say Ellis followed the boys and Kelley opened fire.

