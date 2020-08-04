2 charged after allegedly striking NJ store worker with belt in mask dispute

A mask is seen on the ground at a nursing home (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — Police charged two people accused of attacking and spitting on a New Jersey mall employee, officials said Tuesday.

The victim spotted a man and woman in Zumiez with masks hanging around their necks on July 9, police said. When she told them they needed to where the masks on their faces, Richard Alter, 41, yelled at the store worker.

Alter allegedly grabbed a belt and snapped it toward the worker, striking her, police said. He allegedly also made threatening comments as they left.

When they were on their way out, Sylina Kramer, the 32-year-old woman with Alter, allegedly spat at the store worker.

Toms River Police charged Alter with terroristic threats and simple assault. Police said there’s a warrant out for his arrest. Kramer was charged with simple assault and was issued a summons.

