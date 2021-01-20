2 $1 million lotto tickets sold in NJ amid Mega Millions craze

TRENTON, N.J. — While no one managed the big prize in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions draw, two New Jerseyans matched five numbers on their ticket, winning a $1 million prize.

The tickets were purchased at a convenience store on Pacific Avenue in Somerville and a 7/11 on North Gaston Avenue in Atlantic City. The identity of the winners or whether or not they’d claimed their prize was not made public by the New Jersey Lottery.

There were eight third-tier prizewinning tickets sold in the state that matched four of the five white balls and the gold ball, winning $10,000. One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $20,000. Those tickets were purchased in Point Pleasant, Glen Rock, Woodridge, Gibbstown, Turnersville, Freehold, Vauxhall and Columbia. Another 220 players in the state matched four of five white balls, winning $500, with 27 purchased the Megapiler option, multiplying the prize to $1,000.

Another 281,624 New Jersey players took home prizes ranging from $2 to $400.

The next drawing will be held Friday, January 22, at 11 p.m. All New Jersey Lottery Mega Millions tickets must be purchased before 10:45 p.m. to participate in the drawing.