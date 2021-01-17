18-year term imposed in gang-related slaying of 16-year-old NJ teen

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — One of three defendants arrested as juveniles in the shooting death of another teenager at a New Jersey restaurant the day after Christmas in 2018 has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Now-18-year-old Jaquay Gleaton of Jersey City was sentenced Thursday in Hudson County in the Dec. 26, 2018 murder of 16-year-old Judane Holmes. Gleaton was also 16 at the time of the slaying of the Snyder High School student, which authorities said was gang-related.

Authorities said Holmes was gunned down by a masked man moments after stepping away from the counter of a Jersey City fried chicken restaurant where he had just placed an order.

