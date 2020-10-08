16 COVID-19 outbreaks linked to NJ schools as state reports highest number of new cases since late May

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey traced more than a dozen outbreaks to public schools as the state faced its highest rate of daily new coronavirus cases since the end of May, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday.

There were 1,301 new cases of coronavirus reported for a total of 211,148 cases, Murphy said. The last time there were this many new cases was May 29. Many of the new cases were reported in Ocean and Monmouth counties where there were 285 and 128 new cases, respectively.

“There’s no denying there’s some kind of community spread here,” Murphy said.

So far, 58 COVID-19 cases were connected to outbreaks from 16 New Jersey schools.

Murphy urged New Jersey residents to follow social distancing protocols.

“To anyone who is still under the misconception that it’s just like the flu, it’s well past time for a wake up call,” Murphy said.

The ongoing battle against coronavirus continued as neighboring New York faced an uptick in COVID-19 cases in several locations.

Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said some of the cases could be connected to religious ceremonies that took place in late September.

“We are anticipating a second wave,” Persichilli said.

She warned the wave had the potential to become a surge.