135 black bears killed on first two days of New Jersey’s hunt

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Black bear

A black bear is pictured (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — Hunters have killed 135 bears so far during New Jersey’s latest black bear hunt.

The state’s Division of Fish & Wildlife says 73 bruins were culled on Tuesday, a day after 62 were killed on the hunt’s opening day. The six-day hunt is restricted to Sussex, Warren, Passaic, Morris, Bergen, Hunterdon, Somerset and Mercer counties.

The first three days are restricted to hunters using archery, but starting Thursday they also will be allowed to use muzzleloading rifles.

Hunting is prohibited in state parks, forests and wildlife management areas.

The second segment of the hunt, for firearms only, is scheduled to begin on Dec. 7.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

I Wanna Know: Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and wife Lauren

ACLU NJ talks video of cops arresting teen, taking his bike in Perth Amboy

Hoboken city councilmember under fire for renting out condo on Airbnb during pandemic.

In reversal, Jersey City to reopen public schools for in-person learning beginning April 29

Jersey City mayor responds to school board reversing course, reopening for in-person learning

Jersey City mayor talks 'failure' in leadership after in-person learning canceled

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss