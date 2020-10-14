135 black bears killed on first two days of New Jersey’s hunt

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — Hunters have killed 135 bears so far during New Jersey’s latest black bear hunt.

The state’s Division of Fish & Wildlife says 73 bruins were culled on Tuesday, a day after 62 were killed on the hunt’s opening day. The six-day hunt is restricted to Sussex, Warren, Passaic, Morris, Bergen, Hunterdon, Somerset and Mercer counties.

The first three days are restricted to hunters using archery, but starting Thursday they also will be allowed to use muzzleloading rifles.

Hunting is prohibited in state parks, forests and wildlife management areas.

The second segment of the hunt, for firearms only, is scheduled to begin on Dec. 7.

