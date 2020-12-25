13-year-old girl charged in fatal shooting of man in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J.— A 13-year-old girl was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in Jersey City earlier this month.

On Dec. 10, Jersey City police responded to a shooting in the vicinity of Martin Luther King Drive and Wilkinson Avenue.

Officers arrived to find 35-year-old man Niles Holmes with apparent multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, officials said.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Shortly after, police found a 24-year-old man with two graze wounds to his arm. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office announced the teen’s arrest Thursday.

No additional details on the incident were disclosed.

