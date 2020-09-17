13 New Jersey malls to close on Thanksgiving

Shoppers walk around Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey, on Monday, June 29, 2020.

NEW YORK — At least 13 of New Jersey’s malls and shopping centers will remain closed on Thanksgiving.

Many malls had started opening on Thanksgiving in recent years to allow shoppers to cash in early on Black Friday deals.

According to the Simon Property Group who owns all of the malls closing, shopping centers all over the state will be closed on the holiday, including:

Gloucester Premium Outlets: 100 Premium Outlet Dr., Blackwood

Jackson Premium Outlets: 537 Monmouth Rd., Jackson

Jersey Shore Premium Outlets: 1 Premium Outlet Blvd., Tinton Falls

Livingston Mall: 112 Eisenhower Pkwy, Livingston

Menlo Park Mall: 55 Parsonage Rd., Edison

Newport Centre: 30 Mall Dr. West, Jersey City

Newport Crossing: 613 Washington Blvd., Jersey City

Newport Plaza: 125 18th St., Jersey City

Ocean County Mall: 1201 Hooper Ave., Toms River

Quaker Bridge Mall: 3320 Route 1 Unit 150, Lawrenceville

Rockaway Townsquare: 301 Mount Hope Ave., Rockaway

The Mills at Jersey Gardens: 651 Kapkowski Rd., Elizabeth

The Shops at Riverside: 390 Hackensack Ave., Hackensack

A statement from Simon also says properties will reopen on Black Friday.