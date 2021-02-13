13 displaced by late Friday Passaic fire: officials

    This Friday night fire in Passaic displaced 13 residents.
  • Passaic Fire 2
    Fire officials survey the residence where the fire occurred into Passaic.

PASSAIC, N.J. — At least 13 people in a six-family residence in Passaic were displaced by a Friday night fire, officials said Saturday.

Passaic Fire Department responded to the blaze on Hope Street at 7:53 p.m. Friday, according to Chief Pat Rentacost.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from the scene of the fire.

The Red Cross of New Jersey was on the scene providing assistance to those displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Passaic Police Department at (973) 365-3900.

