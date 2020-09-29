12th Jersey City officer pleads guilty in off-duty jobs scam

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

JERSEY CITY — Another Jersey City police officer has admitted taking part in a scheme to receive pay for off-duty jobs that weren’t performed.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Officer Gicella Sanchez pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of conspiracy to defraud a local government receiving federal funds.

Authorities say that between November 2014 and June 2016, Sanchez was paid thousands of dollars for work she didn’t perform or for shifts she started but didn’t complete.

Sanchez faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison when she’s sentenced in February.

Eleven other officers have pleaded guilty to similar charges.

“Today’s guilty plea reaffirms that Mayor Steven Fulop and Public Safety Director James Shea made the right decision in ending the police off-duty job program several years ago,” said Jersey City Mayor Fulop in a statement. “This was a program that was filled with corruption for decades prior, and it didn’t reflect the values of our city. It is unfortunate that these officers placed greed above their trust as police officers, but we as an administration have zero tolerance for corruption.”

Any officer that pleads guilty is immediately terminated by the city.