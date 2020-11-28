12-year-old shot by stray bullet inside Newark home, official says

New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. — A 12-year-old boy was shot by a stray bullet that entered a home in Newark Friday night, Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said Saturday.

The boy was inside a home on 17th Avenue in the city’s Central Ward just before 10 p.m. when a stray bullet came into the residence from under a window where the child was located, according to Ambrose. He was taken to University Hospital for treatment and has been released.

Ambrose on Saturday called the shooting “outrageous.”

“Thankfully, the young man is going to be OK,” he said. “He is very lucky to be alive. We recovered the vehicle involved, unoccupied. Our shooting detectives are actively following leads.”

Ambrose said the community should be “up in arms” over a child being shot.

“Police and the community need to work together to get these guns off our streets,” he added.

No arrests have been made, as of Saturday morning.

