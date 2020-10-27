12 arrested in NJ child predator bust ‘Operation Spotlight’: officials

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SOMERVILLE, N.J. — An undercover operation to arrest predators who were using social media to lure children for sexual activity has resulted in 12 arrests, Somerset County and federal attorneys announced Tuesday.

“Operation Spotlight” was a multi-agency operation that looked for individuals engaging in predatory behavior toward children online using undercover law enforcement officers. The officers would post profiles that the alleged predators would make contact with online. They would explicitly identify themselves as underage girls or boys, according to the indictment.

The 12 men charged allegedly engaged the profiles in conversations about sex and made plans to meet them for sex. When they arrived to their set location over a four-day period from Oct. 15-18 in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Connecticut, they were arrested.

The charges against the dozen defendants range from promoting prostitution of a child to attempted luring to attempted sexual assault and attempted endangering the welfare of a child. The profiles set up by undercover officers all alleged to be between the ages of 12 and 14.

Dozens of federal, state and municipal law enforcement officials took part in the undercover operation, which seized electronic devices from those accused for investigation. Those accused are aged anywhere from 27 to 46. They have been charged and sent to Somerset County Jail, except for three of the men who have been transferred to federal authorities.

“Our children and their online safety is the utmost concern to us at the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office,” said county prosecutor Michael H. Robertson. “Social media apps allow predators into our homes and as law enforcement, we must do what we can to make it a safer environment. We hope that this operation will continue to be eye-opening for parents.”