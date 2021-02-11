11-year-old girl killed in Jersey City fire went back inside to try and rescue her baby brother

Firefighters on the scene of a deadly fire at a Jersey City townhouse that left an 11-year-old child and 8-month-old infant dead late Wednesday night, Feb. 10, 2021, officials said.

JERSEY CITY, NJ — An 11-year-old girl was safe outside her burning Jersey City home, but died after she rushed back inside to try and rescue her baby brother, officials said.

The girl and her 8-month-old baby brother were both killed by the Wednesday night blaze at their Martin Luther King Drive home. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said the girl was pronounced dead at the scene, while the infant was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The mother of the victims and a 6-year-old boy were able to evacuate the home before firefighters arrived and survived, officials said. The identities of the victims have not been released.

No criminality is suspected.

A neighbor who was evacuated from her unit two houses down described the scary scene.

“The whole house was on fire, the whole house was burning,” she said.

She said her family was escorted outside by police after people banged on her door late Wednesday night telling her and her family to get out.

“It was scary. It was scary as hell,” she said.

