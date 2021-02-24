105-year-old COVID-19 survivor shares her secret to longevity

Lucia DeClerck has survived two pandemics, two world wars, and countless life hurdles.

NEW JERSEY — A 105-year-old survivor of COVID-19 has a secret to longevity that might surprise you.

New Jersey nursing home resident Lucia DeClerck turned 105 on Jan. 25, but she tested positive for the coronavirus on the same day. Luckily, she didn’t develop symptoms and is virus-free.

DeClerck has now survived two pandemics, two world wars, and countless life hurdles.

Her secret to longevity? She eats nine gin-soaked golden raisins every morning.

DeClerck’s family says this has been a lifelong habit.

