100-year-old bowling alley uncovered inside Hoboken building

HOBOKEN, N.J. — History is around every corner in the region.

A remodeling project at a building on Washington Street in Hoboken has revealed a surprise under the floor in the basement.

Anton David is a contractor for his company called Avid Handyman.

“It’s like peeling back the layers of an onion,” he says.

When crews pulled up the floor, they found a century-old bowling alley. The lanes were intact. Some bowling balls and pins were also discovered.

Eduardo Genao runs the family optical business. He’s moving into the space and says some of the reclaimed wood will be used to make furniture.

The news site Patch first reported the find.

The Hoboken Historical Museum researched the site and found information from news articles that the location was a political club.

Rand Hoppe says the museum has city records that licensed bowling and billiard establishments. Anthony Romano remembers when it was a coat factory. Until recently, it was a salon.