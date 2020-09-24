1 shot at northern New Jersey Holiday Inn: officials

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FORT LEE, N.J. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting took place outside a hotel in northern New Jersey, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.

The incident was reported to police at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday. The shooting took place at a Holiday Inn on Route 4 East in New Jersey near the George Washington Bridge. The male victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating, no arrests have been made yet.