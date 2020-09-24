1 shot at northern New Jersey Holiday Inn: officials

New Jersey

FORT LEE, N.J. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting took place outside a hotel in northern New Jersey, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.

The incident was reported to police at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday. The shooting took place at a Holiday Inn on Route 4 East in New Jersey near the George Washington Bridge. The male victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating, no arrests have been made yet.

