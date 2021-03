At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the Garden State Parkway, according to New Jersey State Police, Dec. 23, 2020.

CLIFTON, N.J. — One person is dead and multiple others are injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the Garden State Parkway Wednesday evening, New Jersey State Police confirmed.

The crash happened at 8:23 p.m., according to authorities, on the parkway northbound in Clifton. So far only one person is confirmed dead and “multiple” people are injured.

All lanes northbound on the parkway are currently closed.